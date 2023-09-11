Cape Coast Teaching Hospital marks 25th Anniversary, holds clean-up exercise

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 11, GNA – The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) on Saturday embarked on a cleanup exercise at the hospital premises and its immediate surroundings as part of activities marking its 25th Anniversary.

The hospital, with support from Zoomlion, the Health Service Workers Union, drivers and market women, scrubbed the wards and walkways, swept the streets and desilted choked gutters.

They weeded bushy areas in and around the facility and cleared its refuse site.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, who led the exercise, said the hospital was poised to becoming the neatest health facility in Ghana.

“Cleanliness is the surest way to promoting healthy living and prevent diseases. It therefore behoves on us, as a hospital, to set the example.”

He entreated the public to continue to observe all hygienic protocols to live healthy lives and keep diseases at bay.

“Without cleanliness, you cannot have good health. We want to entreat everybody to keep their environment clean,” he said.

“The rains are down; we need to be careful with open defecation, which is the main cause of cholera.”

The 25th anniversary of CCTH is on the theme: “25 Years of Quality Health Care: Repositioning for Excellence.”

Other activities include donation, fun games, press soiree and a float.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to grace the climax of the celebration on September 20.

GNA

