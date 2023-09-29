Bulgarian Universities, Institutes Join European Researchers’ Night

Sofia, Sept 29 (BTA/GNA) – The European Researchers’ Night is a Europe-wide public event, which displays the diversity of science and its impact on citizens’ daily lives in fun, inspiring ways. The event starts on Friday. It will look at science and innovation as the key to the desired future, and there will be various scientific events in Sofia, Plovdiv, Ruse, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Gabrovo, Silistra, Vidin, Razgrad and Taraclia (Moldova). The initiative is funded by the European Union under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the Horizon Europe programme, and the Centre for Information Society Technologies at Sofia University.

Since 2006, the European Researchers’ Night has been funded annually across Europe, aiming to bring scientists closer to the general public and to increase awareness of scientific and innovation activities, thus attracting young people to scientific careers.

This year, particular attention is paid to the role of science and innovation in the transition towards a green and digital economy in Europe. That is why the events will focus on the scientific outputs of the Centres of Excellence (UNITe, GATE, ICT, PlantaSYS) in which the partners participate.

In the capital, the programme will be linked to the celebration of 135 years since the establishment of Sofia University. Students and scientists from other European countries will participate in the European Researchers’ Night within the Transform 4 Europe (T4EU) project.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

