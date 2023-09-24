Building Contractor accused of defiling his stepdaughter freed

By Joyce Danso



Accra, Sept. 24, GNA- A Building Contractor who was accused of defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter at Doboro in Accra has been acquitted and discharged by the Gender Based Violence (GBVC).

Moses Gator aged 42, was acquitted and discharged by the court presided over by Mrs. Dora Eshun.

Defence Council for Gator, Lord Delvin Essandoh, holding the brief of Mr Jerry Avenorgbo, at the end of the prosecution’s case filed a submission of no case and the court upheld it and freed Accused person’s sureties as well.

Gator, who was charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court in its ruling held and agreed with Gator’s counsel that there were inconsistencies in the evidence of the victim and other prosecution witnesses.

According to the court the case investigator conducted a “flawed, one sided and armchair investigation by relying only on the “words” of the victim.

It further said that the case was activated as a result of the misguided motives of the Prosecution witness (the complainant) and not on the truth.

“The court finds the evidence of the prosecution has not made a prema facie case against the accused on the charge of defiling his stepdaughter. The evidence presented by the prosecution is insufficient, manifestly unreliable and has been so discredited by the accused person in cross-examination that this court cannot call upon the accused person to respond to the charge.,” the court held.

Council for Gator argued that the size of the room and sleeping position of the parties and children were such that it would be difficult for anyone especially the complainant who should have felt the absence of the accused person from her bed if he moved away for the period of time, not to hear or see something during the alleged act.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant was a trader residing at Doboro and mother of the victim aged 14 years.

Prosecution said Gator resided at Nsawam.

According to prosecution the complainant and Gator are married couples blessed with a child.

Prosecution said the victim was a stepchild of Gator and they used to live under the same roof at Doboro in the Greater Accra Region.

The court heard that in the year 2020, the family were all sleeping in the same room, when the complainant woke up around 1:00am to check on their tap and she saw Gator lying on the victim and having sex with the victim.

The prosecutor said the complainant screamed and the accused quickly jumped off the victim and went to lay beside the complainant.

According to the prosecution, this brought about a misunderstanding between them and the complainant insisted on sending the victim to the hospital for examination, but Gator refused.

The court heard that the following morning, the complainant interviewed the victim, and she disclosed that Gator started having sex intercourse with her when she was 11 years old.

Prosecution said the victim in the year 2018, stated that she was fast asleep when she noticed someone touching her and she woke up and saw Gator lying beside her.

It said the victim indicated that she tried to get up, Gator warned her and threatened her not to tell anyone about his actions or else she would die.

“Accused person then removed her trousers and panty, he also pulled down his boxer shorts to his knee level’” and he had sex with her for the first time.

Prosecution said the act continued on several occasions until the complainant caught them in the act.

The prosecutor said after the incident Gator pleaded to perform some purification rites, but he failed to do so.

Prosecution said Gator abandoned the family and relocated.

“Complainant reported the matter to FIDA where the accused person was invited and interrogated. The matter was further reported to Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Accra.

The victim was medically examined, and a report was submitted,” it added.

Prosecution said when Gator was arrested, he denied the offence in his caution statement.

