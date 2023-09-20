Bradford University to build capacity of Local Government Service staff

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA — The Local Government Service has partnered with Bradford University, United Kingdom, to build the capacity of its staff and provide avenue for career progression in the Service.

The partnership agreement was reached when Professor Vishanth Weerakkody, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bradford University, paid a courtesy call on Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service, at his office in Accra.

Dr Arthur identified training on Spatial planning and infrastructure development, ethics in human resource management in public service, artificial intelligence and data analysis as some of the areas needing building up.

Others are network information security, cyber attack and prevention techniques, advanced leadership, change management and innovation in Local Government.

Prof Weerakkody said the University offered a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme with a specialisation in Circular Economy.

The programmes impact, he said, could enhance the competencies of staff of the Service in leadership and sustainability.

The parties, therefore, agreed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) be signed between the Service and Bradford University.

The MoU would detail the Road Map and Action Plans for the execution of the Partnership Agreement.

Dr Arthur expressed appreciation to Prof Weerakkody and Bradford University for the partnership.

Dr Joseph Dankwah, a Ghanaian Researcher and Lecturer in Human Resource Management at the School of Management, Law and Social Sciences, University of Bradford, also commended the Head of Service for accepting to participate in the University of Bradford’s International Masters Summer School, which was held in June 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

