Bono region records 12 per cent fire outbreaks increase  

Fiapre (B/R), Sept. 04, GNA-Assistant Chief Officer I (ACFOI) Olivia Ayem, the Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service has stated the region recorded an increase of fire incidents by 12 per cent for the half year of 2023.

ACFOI Ayem told the media in an interview after a fire simulation exercise at the Ghana Education Trust Fund hostel of the University of Energy and Natural Resources at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The exercise was a demonstration of the Service’s ability to rescue people from storey buildings in case of fire outbreak.

She said the Command targeted to reduce fire incidents from January to June this year by 50 per cent but that target could not be met.

ACFOI Ayem however, explained the surge in numbers might be due to the long duration of the dry season this year as compared to the same period in 2022.

She said within the period, 139 fire incidents were recorded as against 124 in 2022, regretting that most bush and domestic fires that occurred this year could have been prevented, as they were due to negligence and poor adherence to fire safety protocols.

ACFOI Ayem categorized the incidents as domestic 50, bush fires 46, commercial 17, vehicular 13, electrical four, industrial two, and institutional two.

She advised the public not to keep gas cylinders indoors since it could easily cause fire outbreak, emphasising that all electrical gadgets must be switched off if users were leaving the house to prevent fire occurrence to save lives and property.

ACFOI Ayem announced the Command had introduced measures to intensify its public fire safety education at the lorry parks, marketplaces, schools, churches, mosque and other institutions/organisations and communities.

She said the Command was conducting fire safety inspections and audit covering major institutions and factories in the region, alongside with follow-up audit and performance inspections on recreational centres, night clubs, event centres and drinking spots.

ACFOI Ayem concluded fire safety inspection task forces at the market Fire Posts in the region had been strengthened for efficient and proactive performance, adding that door-to-door fire safety education too was on-going.

