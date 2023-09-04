Bia East MP donates to four communities for projects

By Alex Baah Boadi

Adabokrom (WN/R), Sept. 04, GNA – Mr Richard Acheampong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bia East Constituency in the Western North Region has donated cash and other items to four communities in his constituency to support them undertake various community-initiated projects.

The beneficiary communities are Asemnyinakrom who received GHS12,000 for the construction of an Information and Communication Technology laboratory, Amoatengkrom who had GHS10,000 to build a CHPS Compound, Adabokrom also got GHS20,000 to support the re-roofing of a mosque in the area and Abotareye received 100 pieces of plastic chairs for social gatherings.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Acheampong said the donations were all made from his share of the MP’s common fund.

He said the donations were in response to an appeal made by the beneficiary communities during a visit to find out firsthand information about their developmental needs.

According to the Bia East MP, education and health played critical roles in the growth of every society, hence, the need to support projects meant to enhance education and health in the communities.

“I will continue to spread and support development projects across the length and breadth of the constituency irrespective of the location,” he added.

Mr Doe Peter, Assembly Member for Asemyinakrom Electoral Area, thanked the MP for his continuous support to the electoral area and the constituency as a whole.

He cited the construction of a CHPS Compound at Achiase as one of the projects being executed by the MP and said it would help improve healthcare service delivery in the area upon completion.

The Assembly Member, however, appealed to the government through the Bia East District Assembly to provide potable drinking water for Old Achiase, Kwakuboar, Adu Aboagyekrom and Amuzukrom all within the Asemyinakrom Electoral Area since those communities lacked portable drinking water.

