Awudome Assemblyman registers 700 onto NHIS

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sep. 04, GNA – Mr Michael Adu, Assemblyman for Awudome Electoral Area has called on Ghanaians to undergo frequent medical screening to enable them to know their medical status.

He said diseases detected early could be treated early and cost less than to wait until it got out of hand.

Mr Adu made the call when he registered about 700 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme and held free medical screening in Accra.

He said with the support of Capital O2 Herbal Centre, the free medical screening and the registration unto the NHIS was his personal contributions towards the improvement of the health status of the people.

Mr Adu said he had also formed ‘Justice and Security’ group in the electoral area which was providing adequate security for the people in the area.

He said with the support of Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady and Mrs Dakoa Newman, Member of Parliament for the area, he had been able to provide the area with ultra-modern Library and a Sick Bay.

“With the support of the Accra Mayor, I have been able to provide the area with streetlights to help check crime wave at night,” Mr Adu said.

The Assemblyman called for regular exercises to stay healthy since exercises also played critical roles in combating diseases.

Mr Adu who is also the Chairman of the Okaikoi South Sub-Metro, called on the electorate to vote massively for him in the upcoming District Level Electionsto continue his good work for the area.

04 Sept 2023

