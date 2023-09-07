At least 17 dead in Russian attack on market in eastern Ukraine

Kiev, Sept 7, (dpa/GNA) – At least 17 people were killed in Russian shelling, that hit a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka on Wednesday, the same day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, paid a surprise visit to Kiev to announce further aid.

“Among them is a child,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram on Wednesday. Another 30 people were injured in the attack, he said. Search and rescue work has now finished.

Videos posted on the internet purporting to show the moment of the explosion, showed a projectile hitting a busy street with a huge fireball, debris flying through the air, fires breaking out, bodies in the streets, and people running for their lives.

Shops and a pharmacy were hit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning the number of casualties could rise further.

“Anyone in the world who is still dealing with anything Russian simply ignores this reality. Heinous evil. Brazen wickedness. Utter inhumanity,” he posted.

Kostyantynivka is in the Donestk region, parts of which are occupied by Russian forces, and only some 20 kilometres from the city of Bakhmut, an area that has been the site of fierce fighting for months. Numerous civilians have been killed in Ukrainian-controlled Kostyantynivka in Russian attacks.

It was initially unclear what type of projectile had hit the market. Local media reported of a S-300 missile.

The attack comes as Blinken, travelled to the capital Kiev for a surprise visit on Wednesday where he met Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During his visit, the US Department of Defense pledged a further $175 million in aid to Kiev. The aid package includes equipment to support Ukraine’s air defence, ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and artillery ammunition.

For the first time, tank ammunition containing depleted uranium will also be delivered, intended for use in the US Abrams tanks.

Because of its higher density than steel or lead, depleted uranium has a higher penetrating power. According to a 2010 opinion by the European Commission, depleted uranium shows no evidence of posing risks to the environment, or people’s health.

The Pentagon says it has provided or pledged over $43 billion in military aid to Kiev, since the full-scale war began in late February 2022.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs it for the long term to make sure that it has a strong deterrent, strong defence capacity so that, in the future, aggressions like this don’t happen again,” Blinken said, following his meeting with Kuleba, in comments quoted by the State Department.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also travelled to Kiev on Wednesday to assure Ukraine of her country’s ongoing support.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army’s offensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya continued to make slow progress, according to Ukrainian sources. The strategic goal of the attacks is a push through to the Sea of Azov, still some 80 kilometres away, in order to cut off the land connection to Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which Russia has annexed. Russia, however, has heavily fortified its own lines in the region since last year, laying wide minefields and trenches.

“We have had success in the Robotyne section in the direction of Novoprokopivka and are holding on to the positions we have reached,” general staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev said on Wednesday.

The Moscow-appointed governor for the occupied part of Zaporizhzhya province, Yevgeny Balitsky, acknowledged the Russian withdrawal from the village of Robotyne.

The Ukrainian army also continued to attack south of the embattled town of Bakhmut, according to its own reports.

Meanwhile, one person died in overnight Russian drone and rocket attacks on Kiev and the Odessa region, including the Izmail port area on the Danube river, officials in Ukraine said early Wednesday.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the southern Odessa region, said the casualty was a farm worker.

According to the Ukrainian air force, a total of 23 of the 33 flying objects were shot down. These included all seven air-launched cruise missiles and a converted S-300 anti-aircraft missile, which Russia has also been using for months to bombard cities. Of 25 drones launched, 15 were intercepted.

There was also considerable damage to inland port and infrastructure facilities in Izmail, which sits just across the Danube from NATO-member Romania and has been key to bringing Ukrainian grain to the world market via the Black Sea.

Romania’s army is now investigating suspected drone parts discovered on Romanian territory after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports, the Defence Ministry said in Bucharest. Romania is a member of the NATO defence alliance.

Earlier, Romania’s Defence Ministry and also President Klaus Iohannis had denied statements from Kiev that Russian drones had fallen on Romanian territory.

In a leadership reshuffle in Kiev, the Ukrainian parliament meanwhile approved the appointment of the country’s new defence minister, Rustem Umerov. His predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, was officially dismissed by parliament on Tuesday.

