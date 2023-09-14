AMA celebrates 125years anniversary

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched its 125 years anniversary celebration with a call on the citizenry to support it to continue the journey towards sustainable development.

The anniversary is on the theme: “125 Years of Local Governance: Strengthening Community Resilience and Sustainable Development of The City of Accra.”

Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive who made the call said; “The theme was purposely carved to champion the essence of building resilient cities while reminding ourselves of the goods and services that must be delivered by Metropolitan controls and management streams.

“It is up to each and every one of us to contribute to this vision, to be active participants in the governance of our city and to ensure that the next 125 years are filled with even great achievements.”

Mrs Sackey stated that Accra had transformed remarkably on the scale of global cities and remained one of the busiest in Africa, adding that; “Our united spirit and collective efforts have enabled us to rebuild and recover in times of crisis, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to one another.”

She said this year alone the AMA partnered the chiefs and people of Accra to mark the Homowo celebrations including the preservation of their ancestral homes and heritages.

“We are also working together towards ensuring that our communities become a cultural destination within the West African Sub-Region. Accra must stand tall on this achievement,” the MCE stated.

She said local governance had been the cardinal strength and pillar behind all these successes and must therefore be celebrated as they marked this anniversary celebration, and that the success of 125 years must be fully representative in their lives and deliver the necessary goods that would make Accra a city to reckon with.

Mrs Sackey noted that to consolidate the gains made, the Assembly have put in a Medium-Term Development Plan, strategies, and activities, geared towards ensuring sustainable and resilient city.

“Over the period, we did many tree planting activities, build green parks, introduced rooftop solar panels, and collaborated with other agencies to build green houses. We are also undertaking flood control measures together with the World Bank to ensure that we forestall the many challenges confronting the city,” she said.

She commended the previous Managers of the Assembly, whose commitment and sacrifices laid the foundation for the vibrant and prosperous Accra.

“Together, let us celebrate our accomplishment, honour our past, and embrace the future with optimism and determination. As we stand united, hand-to-hand, we can build a city of Accra that is a beacon of reliance, sustainable development, and hope for generations to come,” she urged.

Mr Gilbert Nii Teiko Tagoe, the Chairperson of the Anniversary Planning Committee, who gave the historical background of the AMA said it was established in 1898, and was one of the evolutions, marked by periods of growth, upheaval, and transformation.

“Today, it stands tall as the oldest most dynamic and diverse metropolis, shaped by its rich historical heritage and continued urban development,” he stated

Nii Ahene Nunoo, the Abola Mantse and the Atofotse for the Ga State who chaired the occasion urged residents in Accra to abide by the by-laws of the Assembly by keeping their environment clean, desist from building on waterways and selling on pavements.

GNA

