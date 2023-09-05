Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP’s flagbearer race

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Sept 05, GNA– Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the party’s race, citing favouritism and intimidation as the reasons for his decision.

Mr Kyerematen was one of five contestants elected to run for the Party’s flagbearer position on November 4 after the Special Delegates elections on August 26, 2023.

In a statement issued in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Kyerematen said the events leading to, during and after the party’s Special Electoral College elections, were “strategically and tactically” skewed in favour of a particular Aspirant.

He said the pronouncements by some leading members of the party before and after the elections also “lent weight” to his decision to pull out of the race.

The former trade minister said the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on some delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, was unprecedented in the history of the party.

He said the incidents and various acts of violence and collusion reported in other Voting Centres, were “appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.”

“Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of September 2023.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023,” he stated.

Mr Kyerematen stated that he would give an indication of his involvement in Ghanaian politics in the coming weeks after consulting with his family and well-wishers, as well as numerous stakeholders and interest groups.

He expressed his gratitude to his family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all his teeming supporters in Ghana and around the world and wished other Aspirants well as they continued the journey.

The NPP has set Nov 4, 2023, for the election of its flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, will contest for the slot.

GNA

