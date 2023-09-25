Alan Kyerematen highlights sports development as key in his administration

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.25, GNA – Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Aspirant for the 2024 General Election has highlighted sports development as key in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) when given the nod to lead the country.

The former Trade Minister resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to seek a new phase into Ghana’s political scene with his newly formed political party, Movement for Change.

Speaking at a Press briefing, the former NPP Presidential hopeful said sports development was part of the ten pillars which would help sustain his GTP.

He said developing sports in all aspects of the country would go a long way to change Ghana’s economic woes and also deal with poverty.

He said his administration would encourage the participation of the private sector to create sports infrastructure across the country to make this dream possible.

“In this regard, Government would encourage the participation of the private sector in the development of sports infrastructure around the country.”

Mr. Kyerematen said the introduction of sports academies would help to unearth young talents who would represent the various national teams years to come.

The former Trade Minister said the Great Transformational Plan would provide “Job for the people, Cash for the People.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

