Akatsi South MP initiate steps to install traffic lights within Akatsi  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 23, GNA – Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, has hinted at a fixing of traffic lights and speed humps in some parts of the Akatsi township.

This, he said, would reduce the high rate of accidents and recklessness on the part of some road users within the Municipality.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor made the disclosure in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday after leading a delegation of officials from the Department of Urban Roads and the National Road Safety Commission to further assess the key places for the intended task.

“We are doing this in collaboration with Urban Roads, Highways, and National Road Safety. So, they are here for feasibility studies,” he said.

Mr Ahiafor also revealed that the team assessed some portions of roads leading to the Akatsi township, which required standard speed humps.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, who was part of the team, also assured residents of Akatsi South of their joint effort to ensure the presence of traffic lights in the area.

The team earmarked Akatsi Four-Junction, Accra Station, Torve bypass, and Agbaflome- Monome Junction as points for the project.

