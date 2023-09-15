AhlorKofe residents appeal for steel bridge over River Menu

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ahlor Kofe (O/R), Sept 15, GNA-Residents of AhlorKofe, Tsevie Kofe and Akabou village in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have appealed to the Kadjebi District Assembly, non-government organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to help construct a steel bridge over River Menu at Ahlor Kofe.

The communities, with population of about 700, made the appeal when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the dilapidated wooden footbridge site.

Mr. Kwaku Gokah, a resident of Ahlor Kofe said the bridge must be considered as topmost priority to enable residents of Ahlor Kofe, Tsevie Kofe and Akabou village to cart their farm produce to the marketing centres in Kadjebi, Nkwanta, Hohoe, Ho, among others with ease.

According to him, the lack of bridges over the river had left farmers in the area in distress as they could not transport their farm produce to the marketing centres, resulting in post-harvest losses.

Mr. Gokah said though the residents of the area are hardworking farmers who cultivate Cocoa, Cocoyam, Maize, Cassava, Plantain, Banana, among others; they could not enjoy the fruit of their labour due to lack of bridge over River Menu.

He said the health implications of the absence of bridge over the river could not be underestimated as patients and pregnant mothers who were in labour and needed to be transported to the nearest hospitals ended up losing their lives, while the lucky ones deliver on the way.

Mr. Baba Abdul Rahman, the Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area, who led the GNA Team to the dilapidated quiver wooden footbridge site and whose area the communities fall, said the footbridge was constructed in 2011.

He said students who commuted from Ahlor Kofe, Tsevie Kofe and Akabou village to school at Menuso find it difficult to cross when the river overflows its banks.

The Assemblyman said this affect their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results as they could spend over two weeks at home until the river subsides.

Mr. Baba said Rice Farmer who cultivates over 90-acre Rice farms over bank could not access their farms when the river overflows resulting in post-harvest losses.

He thus appealed to authorities and benevolent organisations to help in the construction of steel bridge over the River Menu to avert any unforeseen catastrophe.

