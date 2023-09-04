African Centre for Technical Training opens campus at Adentan

Accra, Sept. 04, GNA – The African Centre for Technical Training (ACTT), a technical and vocational skills training and development centre, has opened its first campus at Adentan, Accra.

The opening at Adentan marked the official opening of the ACTT and the unveiling of a Plumbing Systems Design Programme to be run by the Centre.

The state-of-the-art Centre comprised an ultramodern plumbing workshop, lecture hall, computer lab, library, health centre, cafeteria, auditorium, and conference room.

ACTT’s primary mission is to address the critical technical skills gap within various industries.

Miss Penelope Brooke Thompson, the Founder and President of ACTT, said the Centre aimed at redefining technical and vocational education and training while forging sustainable, alternative pathways for young individuals to secure gainful employment.

She said following the success of a pilot programme dubbed “Artisanal Leadership Development Programme” earlier this year, the Centre would roll out series of construction-related programmes, beginning with the Plumbing Systems Design Programme.

“The Plumbing Systems Design Programme is a standout offering, combining comprehensive training in soft skills and theoretical foundations with extensive hands-on experience gained through workshop training and apprenticeships,” she added.

Mr Richard Appiah Otoo, Chief Operating Officer at Ghana Water Company Limited, described the ACTT vision as timely in addressing skills gap.

Madam Akosua Manu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Authority, commended the Organisation for the foresight.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

