Afghanistan launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign

Islamabad, Sept. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Afghanistan launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign on Monday aimed at protecting more than 11 million children under the age of 5.

The campaign will last a period of four days.

“Together with our partners, we are committed to eradicating polio in Afghanistan,” the Taliban’s de facto government health minister Dr. Qalandar Ibaad said in a statement.

“The recent cases of polio are very concerning and until the disease is completely eradicated from the country, polio campaigns and other basic health services will continue.”

The minister asked all Afghans, including parents, to take part in the fight against the disease.

According to the official figures, at least five cases of the wild type of poliovirus were detected in Afghanistan this year. Last year, two cases were detected nationwide.

Vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan and Pakistan often encounter difficulties due to conspiracy theories that the polio vaccination causes infertility or that people giving the vaccines are being used as spies.

Before seizing power over the entire country in August 2021, the Taliban had banned door-to-door vaccinations in the areas they controlled. But the UN successfully negotiated with the Taliban to resume the vaccination programme across the country after their return to power.

Polio is an infectious disease that can cause paralysis and lead to death.

