Academia and private sector collaborate to promote tourism in Ghana

Accra, Sept. 1, GNA – The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in the Eastern Region is partnering with the Inter Tourism Expo to promote the development of the tourism industry in the country.

It is to foster collaboration that will benefit academia and the tourism industry.

The partnership, which was sealed through the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was to organise the 2023 Inter Tourism Expo in Accra.

Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of USED speaking on the theme: “Reviving Sustainable and Equitable Economic Growth in Tourism,” said tourism transcends borders, cultures and languages which offered an unparalleled opportunity for cultural exchange, economic growth, and sustainable development.

“Tourism plays a vital role in the global economy and its significance cannot be overstated,” he added.

He said when the environment was well preserved tourism would be successful.

Prof. Nyarko Sampson said, “signing the MoU with Inter tourism expo, will lead to opportunities for the students, such as internships, fieldwork, or participation in tourism-related projects, enhancing their practical learning experiences.”

The Vice-Chancellor said the partnership between Inter Tourism Expo and the University would channel academic resources, research capabilities and the creative talents of the students and the faculty to further enrich the tourism sector.

He emphasised that it would strengthen the tourism industry and empower the students to become leaders, innovators, and change makers in the future.

“It’s about building a bridge between academia and the real world where knowledge translates into action and ideas become tangible solutions,” he said.

Prof. Nyarko-Sampson encouraged students, faculty, and staff to embrace the opportunity with enthusiasm and dedication to the promotion of tourism in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Treku, the Chief Executive Officer and Convener of Inter Tourism Expo Accra said the objectives of the expo was to provide a cost-effective tourism business promotional platform for sellers and buyers in the tourism industry to network and do business in a friendly environment, while putting the culture and warmth of Ghana in the limelight.

He said the expo was also intended to help set a platform that links the small and medium tourism enterprises with the international tourism market, as well as to promote and display Ghana as a preferred tourism destination in Africa.

“The event is being instituted with a view to position Ghana as a preferred Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions Tourism destination,” he added.

“We envisage that iNTTA2023 will give impetus to the Beyond the Return activities and further promote sustainable tourism trade in Ghana,” Mr. Treku said.

He said the expo would take the format of travel and trade exhibitions with a conference element focusing on tourism promotion and sustainability, amongst other related market issues.

On the role of the media, he said “the role of the media in this agenda to promote Ghana as a preferred tourism destination is crucial and cannot be underestimated.”

He said the media being the gatekeeper of information, provided them with the platform to project Ghana in this regard and expressed the hope that the event would open the door for many more follow-up activities aimed at revamping the sector thereby creating employment opportunities and wealth.

The Inter Tourism Expo is a private sector-led annual event owned by Global Signature and managed under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and its agencies.

The Inter Tourism Expo 2023 is a tourism and trade show to be hosted in Accra, with the aim to promote its brands, destinations, products, and services in Ghana.

The event will attract exhibitors, buyers, and trade visitors from across the globe.

The iNTTA 2023 is expected to host 100 exhibitors, over 300 B2B visitors with a focus on connecting destinations to Ghanaian travel market converging in Accra from September 18 to 20, 2023.

