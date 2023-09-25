Abosso Goldfields Limited builds capacity of host farmers

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Kyekyewere (W/R), Sept. 25, GNA – Abosso Goldfields Limited (Damang Mine), has organized a capacity building workshop for over 400 farmers in its host communities at Kyekyewere in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The day’s workshop was aimed at enhancing the knowledge of the farmers on land take and compensation principles.

The Environmental Department of the Mine also educated the farmers extensively on climate change to meet the goal of limiting global warming.

Addressing the participants, Mr Eric Doe Ackuayi, Acting Community Affairs Manager, said although they had over 5,000 farmers in their operational area, they decided to engage few so those present would impact the knowledge they would acquire on others.

He explained that issues such as rise in temperature, changes in rainfall patterns and water scarcity were contributing to break down of the traditional agricultural system.

For Damang Mine, effective engagement with farmers who were one of their key stakeholders in its host communities was needed to build resilience against climate change, said Mr Ackuayi.

He entreated the farmers to take what they would be thought at the workshop to improve their crop yield and encourage more people to venture into agriculture.

Madam Eunice Whajah Donkor, a representative from Minerals Commission, said mining companies that resettle a community from their concessions for a project to take off, they were not obliged to give them allowance.

She said presently there was no law compelling any mining company to pay allowance to members of any resettled community, adding, “it’s optional.”

Nana Thomas Boakye, the District Chief Farmer of Huni-Valley, thanked Abosso Goldfields Limited for creating an enabling environment to get more people, especially the youth, attracted to agriculture as a source of livelihood.

He advised farmers to take advantage of the numerous programmes introduced by the Mine to improve their standard of living and do more in the coming years.

