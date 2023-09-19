2023 Robotics Strategy Forum to Take Place in Sofia Tech Park

Sofia, Sept. 19 (BTA/GNA) – A forum for innovations in robotics and autonomous technologies, titled “Robotics Strategy Forum 2023: Bulgaria in the Digital Age: AI, Automation and Robotics” is to take place on Tuesday at Sofia Tech Park. The event is organized by the Professional Association of Robotics, Automation and Innovations.

The forum will be attended by managers, engineers, entrepreneurs, public figures, pupils, students, and young enthusiasts in the field of technology. It will cover 12 topics, with key speakers and panelists. Bulgarian companies in the fields of robotics, automation, smart production, and industrial technologies will be presented at the forum.

A seminar programme is also planned, where representatives of the branch will talk about the trends in Bulgarian robot production, the challenges facing cyber security in Bulgarian factories, as well as the entry of artificial intelligence into the industry.

The Robotics Strategy Forum has been taking place since 2019.

