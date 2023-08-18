Zoomlion clears four refuse heaps in Western North 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Afere (WN/R) Aug.18, GNA- Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong group of companies, has cleared four refuse dump sites in three districts in the Western North Region as part of the Clean Ghana programme.

The exercise, which is the first phase of a nationwide programme initiated by the Ministry of Local Government in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the Government’s “Clean Ghana” initiative, would be executed in the Akontombra, Bodi and Suaman districts.

Mr Isaac Bamfo, Western North Regional Director of Zoomlion Ghana, explained that the exercise would take place in two refuse dump sites in the Bodi district and one each in the Akontombra and Suaman districts.

The Regional Director commended the government and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for their efforts to clear refuse heaps in the various communities across the country.

He said this would help eradicate sickness and diseases associated with filth and

Improve the health needs of the citizenry.

Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, the District Chief Executive of Bodi, lauded the Local Government Minister for the programme, noting that good sanitary conditions formed part of the district assembly’s concept.

He said the spaces created after the evacuation would be used for development projects in the beneficiary communities.

The DCE also commended the role Zoomlion played in ensuring good sanitation and socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Amankwah appealed to Ghanaians, especially residents in the district to adopt good sanitation practices and dump refuse only at designated areas to help curb flooding.

Mr Francis Adama, the Unit Committee Chairman, Afere Electoral Area on behalf of the beneficiary communities, expressed his gratitude to the Assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, stressing that the initiative would help improve the sanitary conditions in the district.

He was unhappy with the indiscriminate dumping of refuse among residents and called on them to do the needful by dumping refuse at the appropriate sites.

Mr Isaac Ashley, the Monitoring and Quality Service Officer from Zoomlion Head Office, joined the regional team for the exercise.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

