Zoomlion begins clearing of 33 refuse dump sites in Ahafo Region 

By Dennis Peprah



Techire (Ah/R), Aug. 20, GNA – Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies, has begun the evacuation of 33 refuse dump sites to improve environmental cleanliness and control the outbreak of communicable diseases in the Ahafo Region.



Mr Edward Agbenyega Ziddah, the Ahafo Regional Coordinator, said the waste management and sanitation company was collaborating with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to undertake the exercise.



He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the clearing of some of the refuse sites at Terchire, Jerusalem, Bourkrukruwa and Nsesreso in the Tano North Municipality of the region.



The company is expected to clear eleven refuse dump sites in the municipality, extend the exercise to parts of the region, and place containers at vantage points for easy refuse disposal.



He lauded the collaboration between the Zoomlion and the Ministry, saying the exercise would not only improve hygiene, but also avert the possible outbreak of communicable diseases in the localities.



Earlier, Dr Freda Prempeh, the sector Minister, and Member of Parliament for Tano North, inspected the clearing exercise and said government had prioritised the improvement of sanitation in the country.



The exercise is a nationwide programme, she said, and cautioned the public against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse as the Ministry had deployed sanitation guards to check the menace and those found culpable would be punished.



She entreated the public to cooperate with the sanitation guards to help keep their surroundings clean.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

