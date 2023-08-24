Youth assured of government’s commitment to job creation in communities

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Nsawam (E/R), Aug 24, GNA – Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has assured the youth of the area of government’s commitment to creating job opportunities in the communities to reduce the rural-urban migration.

He said the Assembly would collaborate with some institutions to provide training to the youth in some job initiatives to build their capacity to become self-employed and earn a decent living.

Mr Buabeng gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a day’s workshop organised for the youth and women at Nsawam in the Eastern Region by the Organic Waste-to-value Initiative in partnership with Center for Enterprise Learning.

It was attended by over 120 participants including departmental heads, assembly members and traditional rulers.

The youth were taken through the use of waste food products such as tomatoes and others from the marketing centres to produce organic fertilizers for farming purposes.

Mr. Edem Korshie Adzikaho, the Chief Executive Director of the Centre for Enterprises Learning, said 120 jobs were created through the establishment of waste-to-value chain related to Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the income of 500 employees of the above-mentioned MSMEs had improved by at least 20 per cent and 180 jobs formalized in the waste-to-value sector, whiles 650 persons were trained.

Madam Eelke Jansen, the Director of Organic Waste-to-value Initiative commended the participants including the MCE and advised the youth to extend what they had learnt from the workshop to their parents and guardians to help increase food production in the country.

GNA

