Wli Tourist Centre supports 2023 BECE candidates  

Fodome (V/R), Aug. 7, GNA – Mr Dennis Jordor, Chairman, Wli Governing Council, has presented an amount of GH¢1,780 to 69 candidates from the Wli Todzi and Wli Central writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said the donation was aimed at helping the students flourish in their educational ambitions.

Mr Jordor speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation at the Fodome Helu Centre, said the gesture would cater for the students and teachers who were with them during the exam period.

He noted that they planned to support every year batch of BECE students starting from last year adding that, looking at the increment of candidates to 69 this year from 39 showed that the support was yielding fruits.

Mr Jordor said an Educational Fund had been established and already supporting students who had gained admission to second-cycle institutions including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He said the Fund also supported students who planned or decided to gain artisanal skills.

Mr Jordor encouraged the candidates to do their best and perform well to benefit from the Fund.

He said candidates who would perform excellently would receive support from the second cycle to the tertiary level.

Mr Jordor said the Fund had so far supported a total of 38 students to SHS and TVET and 16 students to tertiary level.

He said the Santa Esther Girls Senior High School in Wli was also important to them, hence, urging candidates to endeavour to gain admission.

Mr Jordor appealed to citizens, NGOs and other benevolent groups to support the Fund to help give the students a bright future.

Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, commended the Council for the support.

She urged the candidates to make effective use of the support and perform excellently.

Mrs Agbotse admonished the candidates to desist from all examination malpractices, be independent and do their best.

