We need more investment in creative arts

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – Mr Kwesi Botchway, a Ghanaian painter and portrait artist, says Ghana needs to invest more in creative arts.

Mr Botchway said this at the opening of his modern art studio and creative space known as “WorldFaze” for artists to nurture and sharpen their skills.

The studio has a residency and exhibition centre that will house artists during their stay and enable them to showcase their works.

Mr Botchway said he was inspired to put up the studio to help young and new artists navigate smoothly in the profession.

“In my earlier experience as an artist in Ghana, looking for a creative space to upscale my skill was very difficult. Hence, I decided to establish this space for others to have a platform to nurture their skills,” he explained.

He said WorldFaze would provide a platform for artists to nurture and build their skills and connect with other artists and creative platforms worldwide.

The studio, he disclosed, had the capacity to house five artists at a time through a three month training and skills upscaling.

Mr Botchway said the creative arts industry was lucrative when artists and creatives were supported in their practice.

He stressed that they were a lot of people, especially young people, who needed the right platform and push to enable them exhibit their skills locally and internationally to generate revenue for themselves and their families.

Jephthah Aikins Bentsil-Kobiah, a resident artist at WorldFaze, said the space offered him the opportunity to explore his talent as well as connect with others.

He said the space had changed his approach to arts and had made him more professional.

