WaterAid rallies stakeholders to achieve universal access to WASH services

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug 21, GNA – Ghana is at risk of not achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 if actions are not accelerated to attain universal access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) across the country.

Access to WASH at all levels has significant influence on the attainment of the 17 SDGs and there is the urgent need for all stakeholders including central government, decentralised agencies, development partners and communities to prioritise issues of WASH in their development plans.

That would ensure that all underserved and deprived communities, educational institutions and healthcare facilities had access to WASH infrastructure and services to boost wellbeing and sustainable socio-economic development.

Mr Sampson Tettey, Head of Sustainable Services Programme, WaterAid Ghana, a WASH focused organisation, made this observation at a subnational stakeholder forum to disseminate WaterAid Ghana country’s five-year (2023-2028) strategic plan to promote access to WASH, held at Bolgatanga.

By 2028, WaterAid Ghana seeks to reach about one million people directly with sustainable, safe, inclusive and climate-resilient WASH and hygiene behaviours in 10 focused districts in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

To that end, WaterAid Ghana would work with various stakeholders including the government of Ghana and other key partners in development such as the, traditional authorities, media, academia, the private sector and civil society organisations to advocate for improved access to basic services for further four million.

Due to the fluoride content in Bongo, the strategy would have a specific focus in the area to promote access to potable and sustainable WASH services and become a learning curve for lessons to be replicated and other districts to emulate.

“The Vea Dam which used to supply water to Bolgatanga is located in Bongo but we have known about the fluoride issue in Bongo for many years, why can’t that water be connected to the people of Bongo.

“So, we have chosen Bongo as our subnational universality aim and we will ensure that within the next five years, working with key stakeholders and actors, Bongo will have access to potable WASH,” Tettey said.

Mr Tettey, explained that although some level of efforts had been done over the years, many deprived communities were still being left out in accessing WASH facilities and there was the need for well-coordinated and sustained approach to address the challenge.

Ms Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, the Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, the objective of the strategy was to contribute significantly to transforming and building futures that were sustainable, inclusive and resilient and there was the need for stronger partnership from the stakeholders.

“Our mission, succinctly put, is to secure and normalise safe and sustainable water, decent toilets and good hygiene for every person across every corner of Ghana,” she added.

Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, commended WaterAid Ghana and its partners for choosing the area to be the focused point to promote access to potable water and general WASH services.

Due to the fluoride issue in Bongo, more than 70 percent of the aged in Bongo suffered from bone problems while the teeth of many were coloured and all efforts must ensure that the project did not fail.

“As a traditional ruler, I pledge to do all I can for the project to succeed because as a chief I want to see my place developed and my people have good drinking water and live healthy lives,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, expressed optimism that the strategy would contribute significantly to addressing WASH challenges in the communities and healthcare facilities across the region and urged for support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

