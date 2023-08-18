Wa defilement trail: Nine witnesses testify in court

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Aug. 18, GNA – Nine principal witnesses in the alleged defilement case against Ahmed Rashid, alias Anaata, at Wa in the Upper West Region, Thursday ended their testimonies and cross-examination in camera before the court.

The nine witnesses, who were all survivors of the alleged defilement, began appearing in court on Monday, August 14.

“All of them had given testimonies of how it happened, how he took them home, sometimes how he sent them to the bush, sometimes to uncompleted building,” Mr Saeed Abdul Shakur, a Principal State Attorney, told the Ghana News Agency at Wa after the court hearing.

“According to the girls there was a wedding at ‘Flattop’ and he (Ahmed Rashid) was the MC, they came there, and he asked them to wait for him, they waited and after he finished, he took them to the house,” Mr Shakur said.

“When he went there, he prepared indomie for them, after the indomie he then called one inside, had sex with her and gave her GH₵10.00, after that he called the other inside and had sex with her and gave her GH₵10.00”.

“One testified alone that he took her to a place at Zongo, a house the girl cannot recollect, and that she was crying and her friend said nothing will happen, so the guy pinned her down, raised her legs used saliva to lubricate, it was paining but the guy forced and had sex with her.”

He said on the second occasion there was another wedding which the survivor attended, and the suspect picked her to an uncompleted building and had sex with her again.

Mr Shakur said the Medical Doctor at the Wa Municipal Hospital and the investigator would also testify in an open court on Tuesday, August 22.

That was because the two witnesses had travelled and were expected to return to Wa on Monday, August 21.

The Wa Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Jonathan Avogo, remanded the suspect into prison custody and the case adjourned to Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Ahmed Rashid, a popular master of ceremony for Islamic weddings in Wa, aged about 35 years, is standing trial for 20 counts of defilement, attempted defilement, and indecent assault, which he had denied in court.

GNA

