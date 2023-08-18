University of Education Winneba Cooperative Credit Union supports Trauma and Specialist Hospital   

Winneba (C/R), Aug 18, GNA-The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Cooperative Credit Union Limited has donated a three-in-one Incubator Machine valued at 80,000 Cedis to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Union, Mrs Christina Kilson, led the Board and other members of the Union to hand over the machine to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Hospital.

The donation she stated, formed part of the social corporate responsibility of the Union, in accordance with their objectives of giving back to communities within which they operate.

She said the donation was in response to a request made to the Union and urged the Management of the facility to maintain it well to prolong its lifespan.

The District Director of Nursing Services, Mrs Josephine Okine, Clinical Director, Dr Frederick Duah and Ms Joyce Mawuena Appow, the Nurse in charge of NICCU, who received the machine on behalf of the Management, thanked the Management, the Board of Directors and the entire members of the Union for adhering to their plea.

The gesture, they indicated, will go a long way to help save lives and reduce infant mortality.

They further appealed to the Union to continue to support the facility with other medical supplies and equipment to aid their duty of offering quality healthcare delivery.

The Board Chairman of the Union, Mr Bernard Bingab, said quality healthcare delivery was non-negotiable because anybody could fall sick at one time or the other.

It was the desire of the Credit Union to assist in bridging the gap to ease the difficulty in accessing health care in the Area, he noted.

Earlier last year, the Credit Union donated a washing machine worth hundreds of Cedis to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the facility.

GNA

