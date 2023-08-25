Two groups donate items worth GH￠5,000 to Tarkwa local prisons

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Aug. 25, GNA – The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Secretariat of the National Youth Authority and the Ghana Youth Federation, both in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality have donated assorted items worth GH￠5,000 to the Tarkwa local prisons.

The items included packets of soft drinks, toilet roll, liquid soap, washing powder, Carmel antiseptic, toothbrush and paste, boxes of Lipton Tea, powdered milk, bags of sachet water, bunches of plantain, among others.

Making the presenting, Mr Benjamin Teye Aborbi, Municipal Director for National Youth Authority, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, who led the groups, said the donation formed part of activities to celebrate this year’s International Youth Day which falls on August 12 of every year.

Mr Teye further stated that the donation was also meant to put smiles on the faces of the inmates who feel rejected by the society, adding, “it’s never too late to change.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

He advised the youth to surround themselves with positive minded people, so they do not make mistakes that could cost them their freedom and future.

Superintendent of Prisons Bright Gbogbo, a staff officer of Tarkwa prisons, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, commended the donors for their generosity and appealed to individuals, associations and corporate institutions to come to their aid.

International Youth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities faced by young people globally.

It is also an opportunity to commit to equip young people with the skills they need to contribute to a sustainable future.

GNA

