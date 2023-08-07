Total of 117,084 candidates write the 2023 BECE in the Ashanti region 

By Team

Kumasi, Aug. 07, GNA – A total of 117,084 candidates are writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti region.

They are made up of 59,111 girls and 57,973 boys.

The examination is being conducted in 407 centres across the region.

The Sekyere Afram Plains District has the least number of 367 candidates, made up of 153 girls and 214 boys, writing in two examination centres.

The Kumasi metropolis has the highest number of 9,878 candidates, made up of 5,233 girls and 4,645 boys writing in 36 centres.

Political leaders and education officials from the 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies in the region, have already visited the candidates in their respective areas to encourage and wish them well in the exams.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency in some of the centres across the region indicates smooth and peaceful conduct among the candidates.

GNA

KOM/BM/LAA

