Top five Fantasy Premier League in Ghana

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – With over 120, 000 Ghanaians playing various Fantasy Premier League (FPL) last season, the popularity of the game continue to grow.

After a three-month hiatus, the English Premier League is back with a bang this weekend and FPL managers would be devising the ultimate teams and tactics to emerge victorious.

As the season starts, FPL fans would be looking for some of the most exciting FPL leagues to join. Below, we have compiled some of the best FPL leagues to join based on the prizes and competitiveness of the league.

1. Fantasy Gold Nokofio Classic The top FPL league in Ghana is the Fantasy Gold Nokofio Classic League. Fantasy Gold, Ghana’s leading fantasy football platform is back for the third year of the Fantasy Gold Nokofio Classic league which is the most lucrative in Ghana.

Fantasy Gold also hosts a weekly league in which the manager of the week walks away with GHS 1000 cedis each week.

2. GMABC league Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), parent company of YFM (Y 107.9 FM – Accra, Y 102.5 FM – Kumasi, Y 97.9 FM – Takoradi) and Happy 98.9 FM, the GMABC is entering its 4th year as one of Ghana’s top FPL leagues to join to win cash prizes.

3. GILO Fantasy League, Giloshop, one of Ghana’s prominent online electronic eCommerce shops is running back their popular fantasy league this year. Prizes include cash and electronics.

4. News Africa, News Africa are trying their hands at an FPL competition for the first time. Join their league for a chance at attractive prizes for the manager of the week.

5. Citi Sports FPL League The Citi Sports FPL league is one of the institutions of Ghana’s FPL scene, and they are back this year with another league.

Play for fun against Ghana’s best FPL managers for a chance at bragging rights for the year.

