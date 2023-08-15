Three persons filed nominations to contest NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Adaklu

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Aug. 15, GNA – Three people have filed their nominations to contest the Adaklu Constituency Parliamentary seat in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary primary.

Mr Bismarck Ganyo Mamah, the Adaklu constituency NPP Organiser, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview, said four persons picked nomination forms, but only the three were able to file successfully.

Mr Ganyo named the three as Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, the current District Chief Executive for Adaklu and Mr Bright Nyatsikor, a one-time constituency Secretary of the party, who is also the current Volta and Oti Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority.

He named the third person as Mr Aklaku Charles Mawunyo, a businessman.

Mr Ganyo urged the aspirants to be decent in their campaigns as they were contesting to represent the party at the constituency.

He wished them well and pledged the support of the party executives to whoever came out victorious in the primaries, to wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the party and government had done so much for the constituency and was hopeful that the people would reciprocate it by voting massively for the party.

The Adaklu Constituency Parliamentary seat has been the preserve of the NDC since the inception of the fourth republic in 1992.

GNA

