Thirty delegates to vote in NPP presidential primaries in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 22, GNA – A total of 30 delegates are expected to participate in the upcoming super delegates conference in the Oti Regional capital, Dambai on Saturday.

They are made up of nine Constituency Chairmen, Regional Executives, Two Founding members, one National Council Member, Regional Minister and one proxy vote

The NPP’s super delegates conference is meant to reduce the number of aspirants vying to contest the flagbearer position of the party by reducing it from 10 to five aspirants.

The 10 presidential aspirants are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, Mr Kwadwo Poku, Mr Kwanena Agyei Agyapong, Mr Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Jonathan Akpabeh, the Regional Secretary of the NPP in the Oti Region told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the election would take place at Dambai College of Education between the hours of 0900 to 1300 hours.

He was hopeful that the election would be peaceful and orderly in the Region, leading to the election of the flagbearer towards the party breaking eight.

Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, told GNA that the party administration in the region were ready and all the necessary arrangements have been made towards the day.

He again assured of heavy security to be placed at vantage points to protect the ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Committee of the NPP party has assured all stakeholders, particularly the 10 presidential aspirants that it would implement to the letter the operational guidelines issued for the party’s Electoral College election, which has been slated for Saturday, August 26.

GNA

