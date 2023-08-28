Tanzanian president urges regional officials to ensure food security

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 28, (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on Sunday urged regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries to ensure food security in their areas of jurisdiction.

Closing a six-day leadership course for regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries, at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in the Kibaha District of Coast Region, President Hassan said: “You should mobilize the youth in taking part in farming, to ensure we have enough food in the country.” “A nation with food security is a health nation,” said the head of state who was flanked by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Angellah Kairuki.

She also directed the senior regional officials to strictly oversee the implementation of development projects, saying they should be executed to required standards. “You should also ensure that funds released for the implementation of the projects are not misused,” said President Hassan, warning that those found misusing funds earmarked for the implementation of development projects will face the music.

She also urged them to resolve land conflicts in their areas of jurisdiction and listen to and resolve complaints raised by citizens in their areas. The leadership course was opened on Tuesday by Vice President Philip Mpango, who urged the regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries to support the private sector in their areas.

“The private sector which is the engine of the economy needs your support for it to operate in a friendly investment environment,” said Mpango, adding the private sector should be treated as a major stakeholder in the country’s economic development endeavors as they also created jobs for Tanzanians, mostly the youth.

GNA

