Taiwan vice president in Paraguay to attend presidential inauguration

Taipei, Aug. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te has arrived in Paraguay after a stopover in New York to attend the inauguration of new Paraguayan President Santiago Peña on Tuesday.

Following his arrival on Monday, Lai met with outgoing President Mario Abdo Benítez, who believes that bilateral relations should be further strengthened because of shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, according to a statement issued by Lai’s office in Taipei on Tuesday.

Lai thanked Benítez for his tireless support for Taiwan in international arenas, according to a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Paraguay is one of the 13 countries maintaining official diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Lai later also met with Peña, who vows to maintain official ties with Taiwan and promote collaboration.

On Wednesday, Lai will leave Asunción for San Francisco, before returning to Taipei on Thursday.

China has since mid-July warned against Lai’s planned US stopovers. On Saturday, when Lai began his trip, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched three-day-long military exercises in the East China Sea.

In Taipei, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that it sees no reason for China to overreact to the vice president’s stopovers in the US because such visits had been happening for years.

If Beijing insists to escalate provocation because of such stopovers, then “it’s China, not Taiwan or the United States, that undermines regional peace and stability,” spokesman Jeff Liu told a news conference.

Washington has rejected the criticism from China, stressing that such stopovers are “routine” and should be absolutely no reason for China to take “provocative action.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

