Swedish inflation remains stable at 9.3%

Stockholm, Aug. 15, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Sweden’s consumer price inflation held steady in July as expected after easing in the previous four months, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 9.3% year-over-year in July, the same as in June. That was in line with economists’ expectations.

Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate also increased at a stable pace of 6.4% annually in July. The expected rate was 6.5%.

In July, the primary price increases were those of package holidays and foods, which were offset by decreasing electricity prices, the agency said.

The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 10.5% in July from 12.5% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, transport costs climbed at a faster rate of 2.7% annually in July versus 2.0% in June.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in July, following a 1.1% gain in the prior month. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1%. The CPIF edged down 0.2% versus a 0.9% increase a month ago.

