Sudan’s media organizations call for protecting journalists’ safety, unrestricted coverage

KHARTOUM, Aug. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate and 16 other media organizations in Sudan, on Tuesday issued a joint statement calling for protecting the safety of journalists and allowing unrestricted coverage of the conflict in the country.

“We call on the warring parties to immediately stop the war, open humanitarian passages, and enable the press and journalists to convey the truth to the public in Sudan and the world,” said the statement.

In the past four months since the breakout of the conflict on April 15, journalists in Sudan “have encountered grave threats to their safety and freedom,” it said. Nearly all newspapers, radios and televisions in the country have stopped working, and the absence of professional press reporting gave way to biased reporting and propaganda with foreign agenda, the statement said.”The dire circumstances have resulted in loss of life, injuries, imprisonment, and the flight of numerous journalists to neighboring countries,” it noted.

The statement called for independent press coverage without restrictions or security oversight, to end the misinformation and confusion, to which the Sudanese are exposed.

It urged the international community to exert pressure on Sudan’s warring parties “to uphold international humanitarian law, safeguard journalists’ freedom to carry out their work and report freely, devoid of restrictions or censorship.” It also called on international and UN institutions to conduct “thorough investigations” into crimes perpetrated against Sudanese journalists, and prosecute those responsible.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

