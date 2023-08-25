Students urged to embrace ICT for a better future  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug. 25, GNA- World Vision Ghana, Nkwanta Area Programme, has supported the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Office with 20 computers and accessories.

The computers were meant for the Municipal Library to help students in the study of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and research.

Mr Williams Dalabri Nkikia, Sponsorship and Child Protection Officer, World Vision Krachi- Nkwanta Cluster, donating the computers on behalf of the Cluster Manager, Mr Irvine Aboagye, said the donation was part of their civic social responsibility and commitment towards the improvement of teaching and learning outcomes among girls and boys in the Municipality.

He said under the Reading Improvement and Skills Enhancement (RISE) Project of the organization, Information, Communication Technology was one of the ways through, which children could effectively learn to catch up with their peers in the fast-growing Technological World.

Mr Williams Dalabri urged the students to take advantage of the computers and take the study of ICT seriously because that would help them as they grow.

“Every year the sponsors of our children send a token for their birthdays which is called ‘birthday bounce back’ and as a component of it an amount of money is set aside to do something to benefit other children who may not get that opportunity to celebrate. As an organization, we thought it wise that buying computers will be beneficial to a lot of children in the Municipality, hence this donation.”

“I will, therefore, urge the authorities in charge of Education to take good care of these computers to last long for others to come and benefit, ” he said.

Mr Joseph Abugre, Nkwanta South Municipal Coordinating Director, receiving the computers, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the World Vision Ghana for their continued support to the Municipality.

He said another burden had been lifted off the chest of the Assembly and promised that effective supervision would be done to make sure that the machines are put into good use for their intended purpose.

Mr Korsinah Jonathan, the Municipal Education Director, also stated that the donation would enhance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among students as it would promote effective teaching and learning.

He said the Municipal library was now complete because World Vision had provided them with a lot of books to stock and now computers, which would also help in the research aspect after reading the books.

Mr Korsinah finally pledged to maintain the computers to serve the purpose of the donation, saying with effective supervision, the goal can be achieved.

