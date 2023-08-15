Stay away from homosexuality – NDC PC for Bibiani to students

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi Anhwiaso (WN/R) Aug. 15, GNA – Mr. Bright Asamoah Brefo, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has advised students to stay away from unhealthy sexual acts in their various campuses and rather focus on their studies.

According to him, it was a taboo in the Ghanaian society and against the culture to indulge in such an unclean behaviour and attitude which came with numerous health issues.

Mr Brefo made the appeal during the 2nd graduation and 6th matriculation ceremony of the Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences held the at school premises over the weekend.

He said the fight against homosexuality was a shared responsibility and commended the minority in parliament for their solid decision to support the passage LGBQT+ law in Ghana.

Mr Brefo congratulated the graduates and asked them to be more diligent in every aspect of their work, since they were going to be dealing with human lives.

Mr. Brefo said when the NDC came to power in 2025, it would help address the challenges confronting the college.

He urged both the matriculants as well as the graduates to vote massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2024 general election to save Ghanaians from the current economic woes in the country.

The PC later donated an amount of GH¢2,000 to the management of the school towards the successful celebration of the programme.

