ST. Rose’s Old Girls Thank God For Significant Milestones

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The atmosphere of the newly renovated assembly hall of the St Rose’s Senior High School, on Sunday, was nostalgic and filled with smiles of old girls and students of the school who had gathered in their numbers for its annual Thanksgiving Mass.

This is held each year on the Sunday after the feast day of their patron saint and founder – St Rose of Lima, whose day is 23rd August.

The day also served as an opportunity for different year groups to mark their anniversaries and many milestones after graduation.

This year, six-year groups ending with the number three – the Chosen Ones – (1983), Red Commandos (1993 – O-Level), Brown Pioneers (1993-SHS) , Golden Checks(2003), Speryls and Dahlias of 2013 celebrated their 40th, 30th, 20th and 10th year anniversaries respectively. Additionally, the 1998 Purple Royals joined the Mass to mark its silver jubilee anniversary after school.

This year’s thanksgiving was, particularly, special as there were two sets of old students in two year groups. The 1993 year group were represented by both the O’ Level and first batch of senior secondary school old girls, while the 2013 had the four-year and three-year education year groups.

Social Projects

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the six-year groups presented a cheque for GHS410, 000 to the headmistress of the school, Ms. Marian Esi Jackson and the President of ROSA Global, Nana Akosua Asantewaa Owusu, for the construction of a new dining hall. This is desperately needed to accommodate the increased number of students in the school and to replace the deplorable dining hall currently in use.

The new dining hall, which will ease the congestion among students, will also serve as a multipurpose function centre for other events of the school and the community in which the school is located.

The 25th anniversary year group, Royal Purples of 1998, also handed over a newly- renovated bathhouse to the school to tackle a major hygiene challenge.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, His Grace Most Reverend Joseph Afrifa-Agyekum, lead the commissioning of the new bathhouse and also the sod-cutting of the new dining hall project. He was assisted by the School’s chaplain, Rev. Fr. Mathias Djabatey.

About the School

St. Rose’s Senior High School, Akwatia, was established in 1965 by the Dominican sisters from Germany. The school’s patron saint is St. Rose of Lima, whose feast day is 23rd August every year. St Rose’s Senior High has nurtured many notable women who are impacting lives globally and at the national level. Among them is the youngest Justice of the High Court of Ghana, Her Ladyship Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, ROSA 2003.

