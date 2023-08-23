St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church supports school with life jackets

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Aug 23, GNA – The Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Accra, has donated 100 life jackets to the Roman Catholic School at Dambai in the Oti Region as part of its annual humanitarian service to rural communities.

Reverend Monsignor Solomon Nyarko, the Parish Priest of Christ the King, Dambai, presented the items on behalf of St Francis of Assisi Parish to the school management.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the donation aimed at minimising accidents and preventing deaths on River Oti, especially of children from island communities in their efforts to access education on inter-lands.

“You have to be safe every time, we have heard cases of people getting drowned in River Oti and 80 per cent of the time it’s because they don’t have life jackets,” he said.

Father Nyarko affirmed the Church‘s commitment to ensuring the safety of school children in riverine communities, facilitate better access to education, and enhance teaching and learning.

Madam Gyato Bernice, the Headmistress of the school, who received the items, commended the church for going to their aid at a time they need those life jackets the most to help prevent disasters.

Some of the pupils expressed appreciation to the church and said the life jackets would help them to overcome the fear they encountered when crossing the river.

GNA

