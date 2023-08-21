South Dayi MP calls for unity to ensure community development

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA—Mr Nelson Rockson Atsu Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has called for unity among the communities within the Constituency to ensure the rapid development of the areas.

He said the situation where the communities were at each other’s throat, coupled with chieftaincy and litigation among others did not augur well for the smooth development but rather derailed the developmental wheel.

Mr Dafeamekpor was speaking at the Peki Union meeting to commemorate the centenary celebration of the Union in Accra.

He said for any community to be developed there was the need for the people to always champion the cause of peace and unity and that to enhance development.

“With unity the communities could initiate developmental such as the provision of potable water, streetlights and public places of convenience to improve upon your standard of living,” he said.

Mr Dafeamekpor assured the union that all the roads within the communities would be given a face-lift, adding that the Peki-Dzake Health Centre would soon be upgraded to a Polyclinic.

He urged the youth to venture into agriculture saying that agriculture was an important sector of the economy, which the youth had shied away from, stating that it was rather a critical area which needed the energetic youth to consider venturing into.

Mr George Ofori-Ndinyah, Chairman of the Union, urged the youth, particularly students to be innovative and creative to drive positive change in society.

He said the youth represented most of the country’s population and if the country was to achieve its developmental objectives the youth must play a critical role.

Mr Ofori-Ndiyah urged the youth to desist from the get-rich-quick attitude and venture into a productive business sector to enhance their future aspirations.

