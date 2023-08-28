Sonotech Medical Center organises health expo to mark 10th anniversary

Accra, Aug 28, GNA – Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center marked its 10th anniversary with a health expo that featured health screenings and other medical services for the residents of Osu.

The free health screening included Body Mass Index (BMI) services, blood sugar test, a blood pressure test, hepatitis B and C test, and a malaria test.

The other medical services included free consultations with specialists such as gynaecologists, psychologists and dietitians.

Residents received free basic drugs and discounts on various services as part of the activities for the day.

Dr. Grace Buckman, the Medical Director at Sonotech Medical Center, said the Expo formed part of the Centre’s corporate social responsibility to society as they mark 10 years of providing quality healthcare to Ghanaians.

She said the medical center was established in the community 10 years ago, indicating that the Expo was a gesture of gratitude to the people of Osu for their support.

“Today, we are doing this health expo for the people of Osu as part of our 10-year celebration and giving back to society. I can say this is one of the biggest health screenings we have ever had, and we are screening people for basic health problems and challenges,” she added.

She advised other health facilities to also organise screening programmes frequently to help address unnoticeable health problems, particularly high blood pressure and diabetes.

‘’People are walking around, and they have serious health problems like high blood sugar, and they do not know until they are tested,” Dr. Buckman she said. “Something like high blood pressure by the time you are unwell or the time you notice the symptoms; it is late, so we must frequently organise health screening.”

Mr Dominic Baba Kulariba, the General Manager at Sonotech, said the Expo was a means of announcing their new office on the Oxford Street stretch.

He praised the residents for their participation, saying he was surprised at the number of people who patronised the health screening exercise.

Madam Wiafe Gyamfi, a patron, said she was grateful to Sonotech for organising the programme since she had intentions of going to the hospital to do some health checks.

She was also grateful for the free drugs distributed by Sonotech Medical Center.

GNA

