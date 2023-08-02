SOLASS of GIMPA Introduces Programmes to Support the African Economic Ecosystem 

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA-The Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has introduced Master’s Degree Programmes to train Economists to support the economic transformation of African Countries.

The details include a One Year MSc in Financial Economics, a One Year MSc in Energy Economics a One Year MSc in Economic Policy and a Two Years MPhil in Economics.

The programmes have been running for over five years now and the fifth Cohort will be graduating this year 2023.

The admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year has also been opened for the MSc. Financial Economics, MSc. Energy Economics, MSc. Economic Policy and MPhil in Economics.

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration is a public co-educational university spread over four campuses with the main campus in Accra, and other campuses in Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi.

According to the Management of SOLASS, the Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies has the most experienced Economists who served as Lecturers for the running of the various Economic Master’s Degree Programmes, and students are well prepared to become problem solvers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

