Sofia Exhibition Commemorates Anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence

“Stone embroideries from Nova Kakhovka on textiles” is the title of the exhibition marking the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. The exposition featuring works by Tetyana Bolgarova is organized by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria and will be on display at the capital’s Sredets Gallery from August 24 to September 1, the organizers said. The Embassy of Ukraine notes that the art project “Stone Embroideries from Nova Kakhovka on Textiles” by Tetyana Bolgarova presents three-dimensional textile panels – copies of “stone embroideries” and aims to draw attention to the importance of preserving Ukraine’s cultural heritage and Ukrainian culture during the war. The organisers of the exhibition specify that Nova Kakhovka is a small town in Kherson Oblast, in the south of Ukraine, built in the 1950s during the construction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the North Crimean Canal. “Artists and architects were sent to the town, among them the famous Ukrainian monumentalist Grigoriy Dovzhenko. Unique ornaments and authentic panels were created according to his designs, which became decorations of houses and changed the appearance of the city. More than 2,000 square meters of decorative panels have been made in Nova Kakhovka. Later, they began to call them “stone embroideries”, which are amazingly blooming architectural lace and cultural heritage of Ukraine,” the team says. Tetyana Bolgarova is a Ukrainian artist, IT specialist, designer, ceramicist, master of carpet embroidery. In Ukraine she did art therapy with autistic children. She fled Russian aggression twice: the first time she left temporarily occupied Crimea with her young son in 2014 for territory controlled by Ukraine, and the second time – in May 2022 – she left occupied Kherson and moved to Bulgaria.

