SIC Insurance appoints a new Head of Technical Operations

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 10, GNA – The SIC Insurance PLC, Ghana’s largest insurance company, has appointed Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufour, its Tema Area Manager, as its new Head of Technical Operations at the Head Office in Accra.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the company said Mrs Tufuor’s appointment, was in line with its sustainability and growth agenda.

In her new role, she would lead, enhance, and strategically drive organisational performance and growth in the technical operations arm of the company.

Mrs Tufuor brings to her new role extensive practical work experience spanning over 15 years in the Ghanaian insurance industry, as she had served in different roles prior to her appointment, it said.

The statement said the outgoing Tema Area SIC Manager joined the insurance giant’s family in January 2008 as a marketing officer at the Accra Area Office, and after demonstrating her expertise and dedication, she was transferred to the corporate and special risk departments after the realignment of the company’s claims and underwriting departments in 2010.

She was again transferred to the Kumasi Office’s Corporate and Broker Relations Department in 2011, where she later became the head of the Sales and Marketing Department.

In 2018, she was assigned as the Deputy Area Manager at the Tema Area office, becoming the substantive Tema Area Manager a year later, a position she excelled in until her new appointment.

The statement said in terms of her educational background Mrs Tufuor, is a chartered insurer (Ghana Insurance College, Valedictorian 2010) and a Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, a Member and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK (FCII-UK), while in September 2021, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana admitted her into fellowship (FCIIG).

Mrs Tufour is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) holding a BSC in Agricultural Engineering, as well as an MBA in strategic management and consulting from the KNUST Business School.

