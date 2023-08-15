Seventeen aspirants to contest NPP parliamentary primaries in Western Region

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi (W/R) Aug. 15, GNA – A total of 17 aspirants have successfully filed nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming orphan constituency parliamentary primaries in the Western Region.

After close of nomination on Thursday, August 10, 2023, three females and 14 males had submitted their forms to contest in the eight orphan constituencies in the Region.

Mr Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa filed to contest in the Amenfi West Constituency, while at the Amenfi Central Constituency, Mr Anthony Mensah and Dr Albert Wiredu Arkoh are the contestants.

For the Amenfi East Constituency, Mr Frederick Korankye, Mr Frederick Kumah and Mr Ernest Frimpong are the aspirants, whereas Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, and Mr Theophilus Tawiah have filed for the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.

Those contesting at Jomoro Constituency are Mr Paul Essien, Mr Ishmael Evonlah Whajah and Mr Paul Hopeson Kwaw, and the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has Madam Catherine Abenlema Afeku and Mr Justice Kangah as contestants, with Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, the only candidate at Ellembelle Constituency.

The rest are Mr Godfred Okyere-Owusu, Ms Gertrude Mona Effah and Mr Patrick Tawiah Amprofi contesting at the Wassa East Constituency.

Mr Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, Western Regional NPP Secretary, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, in Takoradi, all nomination forms received were expected to be vetted, with the outcome communicated to aspirants in due course.

He asked the aspirants to undertake their campaign activities devoid of insults and verbal attacks on opponents and eschew actions that could bring divisions in the party.

He said the greater target was the 2024 general elections, and that members of the party must be united and focused to achieve the party’s quest to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

GNA

