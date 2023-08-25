Scientists, researchers urged to prioritise protection of Ghana’s IP environment

By Benjamin Akoto

Abesim-Sunyani, Aug. 25, GNA – Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has urged emerging generation of scientists and researchers to actively contribute to the improvement and safeguarding of Ghana’s Intellectual Property (IP) environment.

According to him, despite the significant strides made in science and research, one major challenge faced was the protection of IP, highlighting the need for improvement in this area, as Ghana currently ranked 39th with a score of 40.88 points.

He said IP fostered creativity, curiosity and collaboration among researchers and innovators, alongside facilitating knowledge sharing, technology transfer and cross-sectoral partnerships that could enhance the impact of scientific innovation.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo gave the advice when he was speaking at the opening of international conference on Science Technology Health Innovation Sustainable Development (STHISD) organised by the School of Sciences of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Abesim, near Sunyani.

On the theme “Advancing Sustainable Futures through Science, Technology and Health Innovations – The Role of African Scientists,” the three-day conference aimed at bringing together experts, researchers, scholars, policymakers and practitioners from various fields of science, technology and health to discuss and explore innovative solutions for advancing sustainable development and economic transformation.

It would enable the exchange of information, ideas and best practices and create collaborations among participants from across the world to address significant sustainability issues and possibilities.

The conference sought to promote evidence-based policies, practices and interventions that would contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

It was designed to inspire participants to make significant contributions to global efforts in building a more sustainable and resilient future.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo emphasised the importance of academic excellence in advancing science, technology and innovation for sustainable development, saying much attention must be given to academic excellence because it was a key driver to the cause.

He stressed the need for creation of an environment that fostered academic excellence, providing students with access to modern facilities, equipment and advanced technologies coupled with the engagement of communities through artistic, academic and service activities to promote innovation.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of UENR emphasised the importance of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in achieving the SDGs and Africa’s Agenda 2063 among other global goals and objectives for mitigating current and anticipated future modern life challenges.

He underscored the need for STI-focused research to develop new economic transformation models and long-term solutions.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said ”for centuries, Africa has been a birthplace of scientific research and creativity, owing to its rich history and variety and as a new era brings itself, it was vital to pool our intellectual resources to solve the key concerns affecting the well-being of the people, environment and our collective destiny.”

In a related interview with the media, Prof. Akbar Saeed, Associate Professor of Business Technology Management at Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada, indicated the need for sustainable and inclusive innovation and spoke about the importance of partnering engagement and involving communities and stakeholders in the innovation process.

He said innovation was not just about technical components but also required material and social components, saying “when the people understand and develop meaning for innovation, they are more likely to adopt and use it, leading to the desired change.”

GNA

