SAfrica into last 16 alongside Sweden with historic 3-2 over Italy

Berlin, Aug 2, (dpa/GNA) – Thembi Kgatlana scored in stoppage time, as South Africa claimed a historic 3-2 triumph against Italy at the women’s World Cup on Wednesday, to join group winners Sweden in the last 16.

Kgatlana converted from Hilda Magaia in Wellington, to give South Africa a first-ever victory at the global tournament in their second appearance, which sent them into the knock-outs at Italy’s expense for a date with 2016 runners-up Netherlands on Sunday in Sydney.

Arianna Caruso scored an 11th and 74th-minute brace for Italy, while South Africa’s others came from an own goal by Benedetta Orsi for 1-1 and Magaia for a 2-1 lead in the 67th.

“They fought like warriors,” South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said.

“They fought like the heroines that we know that they are. They fought to be historically remembered, and they’ve made history not just getting our first win, but going to the round of 16 and that is freaking amazing.”

Sweden were already assured of advancing after thumping Italy 5-0, and they made it three wins from three in Group G with a 2-0 victory over Argentina in Hamilton from Rebecka Blomqvist in the 67th and a 90th-minute penalty from Elin Rubensson.

Sweden will next face record four-time champions US on Sunday in Melbourne. The US have been far from glorious so far, and Sweden have beaten them in the group stage of the 2011 tournament and the 2021 Olympics.

Italy seemed on course in Wellington from Caruso’s 11th minute penalty, after Karabo Dhlamini clumsily brought down Chiara Beccari.

After Robyn Moodaly had hit the right outside post, South Africa were level in 32nd from a freak own goal by Orsi – a no-look backpass to goalkeeper Francesca Durante who was however not standing where Orsi thought she was.

Orsi’s misery was complete, when her bad pass resulted in a South Africa attack, which ended with Kgatlana finding Magaia to make it 2-1.

Kgatlana was denied a third shortly afterwards, by a big save from Durante, and instead Caruso headed into the far corner for 2-2, which would have sent the 2019 quarter-finalists Italy through again.

South Africa had squandered a two-goal lead in their previous 2-2 with Argentina. This time around however, they had the last laugh from Kgatlana two minutes into stoppage time, and they also held out for the remaining minutes.

“We’re very sorry because we worked hard to get through, but we didn’t succeed. Maybe there was a little fear, the five goals against Sweden took away our certainties. Today, the main opponent was not South Africa but ourselves,” Italy coach Milena Bertolini said.

In Hamilton, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson made nine changes, as they had already qualified for the knock-outs prior to the game with Argentina, who would have needed victory to stand any chance of progressing.

It was mainly a dour affair, and it took the Swedes until the 67th minute to finally break the deadlock from Blomqvist’s header. Rubensson wrapped up matters with the late penalty as Argentina left a fourth World Cup early and without a victory.

Wednesday’s other games are the Group F finale, with leaders France playing Panama and second-placed Jamaica up against Brazil.

2 Aug, 2023

