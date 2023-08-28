S. O. Herbal Hospital Supports Statesmen Peace Walk 2024

Accra, Aug 28, GNA – The second edition of the Statesmen Peace Walk has received a major financial boost from S. O Herbal Hospital.

The walk, scheduled to take place on November 27, 2024, is aimed at courting and promoting peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

It is being held in collaboration with Afra Media Consult and Akoma Productions.

Presenting the undisclosed amount, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S. O. Herbal Hospital, Dr. Sophia Asi Ocansey, said “no peace is considered too bad, and no war is pleasant.

“If there is any time we need peace as a country, it is ahead of our general elections, so when Afra Media and Akoma Productions approached us, we deemed it prudent to come on board.”

She added “We are supporting with an undisclosed cash, but we believe it will go a long way to support a worthy cause.”

Afra Media Consult CEO, Afra Kwaku Ofosu Harrison, pointed out “We thank S.O Herbal Hospital for this gesture, indeed, it will help us push the agenda of preaching peace with our walk.

“It is our second edition, the second edition is the SO Herbal Statesmen Walk, and we promise to deliver a top-notch event.”

Activities lined up ahead of the event include a donation to a yet to be named orphanage, a courtesy call at the Presidency, a visit to former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Mahama, National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Sharubutu, free health screening at S.O Herbal Hospital, Sarpeiman.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

