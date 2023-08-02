Russian mineral fertilizer producers to double shipments to African countries

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – Russian mineral fertilizer producers have stated their readiness to double shipment of the fertilizer to African countries in the next five years.

Mr Andrey Guryev, President of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association (RFPA), said this on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit taking place in Saint Petersburg.

This is contained in a press release from the RFPA and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement added that the producers intended to increase volumes and expand their geographical scope of shipments.

It said Russian fertilizers were currently used in 25 African countries and that they were willing to reach the remaining 30 countries through discussions on mutually beneficial cooperation with companies from those countries.

According to the statement, they would collaborate with educational institutions in Africa to raise awareness among farmers and consumers of agricultural produce about the risks associated with heavy metal content, particularly cadmium, in fertilizers.

The statement also hinted at scientific and technical cooperation, exchanging experiences in the extraction and processing of mineral resources with African fertilizer producers to implement modern and efficient technologies in their production processes.

Russia holds about 10 per cent of the African market for mineral fertilizers.

Over the past five years, Russia has more than doubled its shipments of mineral fertilizers to African countries, reaching 1.6 million tons in 2022.

The main products include NPK, ammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and urea.

The leading suppliers of Russian fertilisers to the African continent are PhosAgro and EuroChem.

The primary markets for Russian fertilizers are South Africa, ammonium phosphate; Morocco, ammonium nitrate, urea; Senegal, nitrogen fertilizers; Tanzania, DAP, nitrogen, and Côte d’Ivoire nitrogen, NPK.

The Russian Fertilizer Producers Association was established in 2008 by Russia’s largest producers of mineral fertilizers to represent and protect their interests in addressing key issues related to the development of the mineral fertilizer industry.

The Association currently has 15 members, which supply more than 90 per cent of the total Russian market for mineral fertilizers.

GNA

