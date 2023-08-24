Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia election interference case

Washington, Aug. 24, (Xinhua/GNA) – Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, turned himself in on Wednesday to authorities in Atlanta, southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, for the Georgia election interference case against Trump and 18 others.

Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender at a jail, where the defendants were being booked, U.S. media outlets reported. He was among several defendants in the case, who have already turned themselves in, and his bond was set at 150,000 U.S. dollars.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and a former federal prosecutor, was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others. He was charged with 13 crimes, including breaking the state’s racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and making numerous false statements about election fraud.Trump was set to surrender on Thursday, to face his fourth criminal indictment this year.

GNA

